Lahore Qalandars’ Chief Operating Officer (COO), , has hailed the cricket fans as true custodians of the (PSL), emphasizing their full passion and love for the game.

As the league gears up for its 10th edition, highlighted the pivotal role of fans in making PSL a national treasure and promised an enhanced stadium experience for spectators in this year’s matches. "Pakistan's cricket fans deeply love the game, and this league is a national asset safeguarded by their enthusiasm. Despite this year’s PSL matches coinciding with the Indian Premier League (IPL), PSL fans will watch and enjoy every match of the , making it bigger brand.

“Fans eagerly await PSL matches all year, and in Lahore, the atmosphere is unparalleled when our team plays. The energy, excitement, and love for the sport draw people to the stadiums. This year, fans will witness a transformed stadium experience during the matches," said this during an exclusive interview with The Nation.

Sameen said this ahead of the draft for the 10th edition of the (PSL) is scheduled for next week, where the final squads for participating teams will be unveiled. Pakistani fans will witness top international players competing in upgraded stadiums, a move credited to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman , who spearheaded renovations, including the overhaul of Gaddafi Stadium.

Sameen highlighted the league's regional diversity, which offers unique excitement for fans compared to tournaments like the Champions Trophy. He stressed that establishing a dedicated PSL Secretariat and enhancing the financial model are essential for the league’s progress. “Cricket fans are the true guardians of PSL, a national asset they passionately support year-round. Their enthusiasm during Lahore Qalandars’ home games creates an unmatched atmosphere,” he said.

This season, PSL will feature England's legendary pacer Darren Gough as Lahore Qalandars’ head coach. “I believe Darren Gough is an exceptional leader who truly understands the culture and spirit of . His contributions during the Global Super League were immensely valuable. Aqib Javed is now with the Pakistan team, and I wish him all the best. Darren Gough is, in many ways, the English version of Aqib Javed," said .

Meanwhile, Saim Ayub has traveled to England for treatment, with final reports on his recovery awaited. On this, the Qalandars CEO said that doctors have advised light rehabilitation. “Cricket authorities must prioritize Saim's full recovery rather than rushing him back to action, as past decisions have proven costly with incomplete recoveries,” he added.

“Pakistan should play to its strengths in the upcoming two-match Test series against the West Indies, stressed. "The ICC delegation has already visited the National Stadium in Karachi and closely reviewed the arrangements. In recent days, Indian media focused on spreading false narratives about stadium construction in Pakistan. However, the ICC delegation’s visit and their satisfaction with the preparations have put all such rumors to rest,” he concluded.