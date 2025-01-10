Various food points penalised over hygiene violations

MULTAN - The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) teams conducted inspections of bakeries, grocery stores, sweet production units, and restaurants across Multan, Khanewal, and Vehari and imposed heavy fines, confiscated harmful ingredients, and discarded substandard products, on Thursday. During the operations, Rs90,000 fine was imposed on two bakeries in Multan’s Model Town Chowk for using expired ingredients in bakery items, unhygienic freezer conditions, and the use of chemical drums for food storage. Similarly, a yogurt and snack shop in Musa Pak was fined Rs35,000 for pest infestation in the production area and lacking records of oil changes. In Khanewal, Rs27,000 fines was imposed on two sweets production units for poor sanitation, storing food directly on the ground, and failure to produce workers’ medical certificates. In Kabirwala, a grocery store selling China Salt (monosodium glutamate) was penalised with a Rs20,000 fine. Further actions in Vehari and Mailsi resulted in Rs20,000 fine for two bakeries using broken eggs and adulterated open ingredients in food preparation.