We will treat foot and mouth disease in humans, animals: CM Maryam

PAKPATTAN/LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Thursday formally launched the first-ever livestock card in the history of the country by distributing ‘Livestock Cards’ to the farmers in Pakpattan district.

The initiative aims to revolutionise the livestock sector by providing financial assistance and resources to farmers. “I announce the project after making it functional exactly toeing the line of Nawaz Sharif’s vision. The public first begins to benefit from the project, and then I officially launch it. Farmers have already received funds through the Livestock Card, and I am here today to meet them”, she remarked while addressing the farmers who accorded her a warm welcome on her arrival there.

The chief minister received a warm welcome from the farmers and lauded their hard work. She expressed her gratitude to Agriculture Minister Ashiq Hussain Kirmani and officials from the Agriculture Department and the Bank of Punjab for their exceptional efforts in making the program a success. “Money has been distributed through the Livestock Card for over 400,000 animals. I have directed the expansion of its scope, and InshaAllah, the Punjab government will ensure its growth,” she said.

Highlighting the program’s potential, she said, “We aim to export dry milk, high-quality meat, and livestock to other countries. A significant budget has also been allocated for animal vaccination to prevent diseases. Zones and compartments have been established to limit the spread of infections among animals. Moreover, we are working to produce vaccines locally, reducing dependence on imports.”

Addressing the ceremony, CM Maryam emphasized her commitment to public welfare. “Public funds are now being utilized to improve the lives of people. Thirty thousand students are receiving scholarships to cover their fees, and we have completed the gray structure of the Sargodha Institute of Cardiology. Our goal is to build 500,000 houses within five years, increasing the housing loan amount from 15 to 20 lakh rupees. Next year, we plan to launch metro bus services in Gujranwala and Faisalabad. Additionally, interest-free loans will be provided to the youth to promote employment.”

She elaborated on various initiatives for farmers’ benefit, stating, “The Suthra Punjab System is operational, ensuring cleanliness in every street and neighborhood across Punjab. Modern agricultural machinery will be available for rent in every tehsil, and fertilizer is being sold at fixed rates, eliminating exploitation by middlemen. By Allah’s grace, we’ve achieved the target of cultivating 6.5 million acres of wheat. Witnessing the improvement in farmers’ lives brings me immense joy and motivates me to work harder.”

The chief minister also announced measures to enhance livestock quality. “Animal tagging and QR codes will be introduced across Punjab to ensure proper tracking and identification. This will help improve the health and weight of animals, enhancing milk and meat production to meet both local and export demands. Preparations for livestock vaccination at the local level are underway to prevent diseases like foot-and-mouth disease. She went on to say that the foot and mouth disease not only affect animals but also humans. “We will treat not only animals but also diseases affecting political parties,” she added. “Not only some animals, but also some humans get foot-and-mouth disease. When they open their mouths, they do not talk except hurling abuses.”

We’ve also distributed 3,500 motorcycles for veterinary assistants and initiated agricultural internships to support farmers.”

Expressing her gratitude, she said, “I feel deeply honored to visit the land of Baba Farid (RA). Meeting farmers who have obtained Livestock Cards, including women and students raising animals as a side business, fills me with happiness. As the program expands, prosperity will spread among the people.”

CM Maryam highlighted the government’s economic achievements under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif. “Despite the challenges, Pakistan’s economy is recovering. The stock market has broken 76-year records, and inflation has significantly decreased. Punjab is the only province where the price of flour and bread is lower than in other regions. I personally monitor bread prices daily to ensure affordability for the people.”

She urged farmers to take full advantage of the Livestock Card, stating, “Each cardholder will receive Rs. 270,000 over four months for up to 10 animals. This support will enhance livestock health, resulting in better quality and increased production of meat and milk. Gulf investors are showing interest in our livestock sector, and we are streamlining the process to facilitate them.”

Concluding her address, she affirmed her commitment to the people of Punjab, saying, “My father, Nawaz Sharif, has always emphasized improving the lives of our citizens, and I will continue to uphold that mission. For the first time, Punjab’s farmers have access to Kisan Cards, Livestock Cards, and solar panel packages worth Rs. 400 billion. Together, we will achieve prosperity and fulfill our promises to the people of Pakistan.”

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Thursday inaugurated road projects in Pakpattan worth more than Rs. 8 billion. Addressing the gathering, she said that the construction and rehabilitation of roads will not only facilitate transportation of millions of people but will also boost economic activities in the area. The Chief Minister was warmly welcomed in Pakpattan on her arrival, flowers were showered at her at various places and thousands of citizens gathered along roads to welcome her. She responded to their slogans by waving her hands.

The CM inaugurated a 27-kilometer-long Sahiwal-Pakpattan road, constructed and renovated at a cost of Rs 2.82 billion. A 4-feet of additional asphalt road has also been built on sides of the two-lane road. She said that the construction of Sahiwal-Pakpattan Road will facilitate access to Motorway M-3.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif also inaugurated a 36-kilometer-long Pakpattan-Kamir road, rehabilitated at a cost of Rs 1.46 billion. She stated that the construction of Pakpattan-Kamir road will benefit thousands of people from dozens of adjoining villages along with access to Sahiwal-Bahawalnagar road. Maryam Nawaz inaugurated the construction and rehabilitation project of a 41-kilometer-long road from Pakpattan to Marla Chowk. She added that a 20-feet-wide road and a four-feet asphalt road will be built at a cost of Rs. 2.18 billion. “The construction of Pakpattan-Mahmoo Chowk road will benefit thousands of citizens for transportation to Bahawalnagar and Qabula”, she added.

The construction and rehabilitation of connecting roads of Pakpattan and other districts are in the final stages of completion.