1.2m beneficiaries receive quarterly instalment

MULTAN - The fourth quarter instalment under BISP Kifalat programme for the fiscal year 2022- 23 has been released as around 2.3 million families enrolled in Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) South Zone Punjab would avail the facility.

Talking to APP here, Zonal Director BISP South Zone Punjab Sheikh Muhammad Ameen said that such families who had received messages from 8171 and didn’t receive their amount so far could contact nearby HBL konnects PoS or BISP Tehsil offices for getting assistance.

He said that nearly 1.2 million beneficiaries had obtained their quarterly aid so far across the zone which is about 50 percent of the total figure.

Ameen said that the funds for the BISP education scholarship programme have also been released with a quarterly stipend and beneficiaries could get it.

He said that an education stipend was being offered from primary to higher secondary level to both girls and boys on a quarterly basis. BISP Zonal Director said that Rs1500 scholarship fixed for male students and Rs2000 for female students at the primary level.

Likewise, Rs2000 scholarship has been fixed for male students and Rs2500 for female students at secondary. Rs3000 for male students and Rs3500 for female students at higher secondary school level was being offered.

He said that Rs500 extra is fixed for female students at each level to encourage them to get education.

The cash could be withdrawn from Habib Bank’s designated retail centres.

Deserving women were asked to receive their full amount and never forget to get the receipt.