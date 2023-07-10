18 die in India’s West Bengal Panchayat elections

WEST BENGAL - The death toll in election-relat­ed violence in the eastern Indi­an state of West Bengal rose to 18, as the state voted for village council members, according to local media reports. Reports indicate widespread violence, booth capturing, and vandal­ism in several districts of the state in relation to elections for the councils, also known as panchayats. 10 members of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) were killed, three each from the Bharatiya Janata Par­ty (BJP) and the Congress, and two from the Communist Par­ty of India (Marxist). Both the opposition and the governing parties have blamed each oth­er for these deaths. The Bhara­tiya Janata Party (BJP) has called for imposing President’s Rule in the state, referring to the suspension of a state gov­ernment and the imposition of direct rule of the central gov­ernment. It has also demand­ed re-elections in several plac­es. Polling for the 73,887 seats took place on Saturday, with nearly 57 million voters de­ciding the fate of over 200,000 candidates.