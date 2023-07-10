18 die in India’s West Bengal Panchayat elections

WEST BENGAL - The death toll in election-related violence in the eastern Indian state of West Bengal rose to 18, as the state voted for village council members, according to local media reports. Reports indicate widespread violence, booth capturing, and vandalism in several districts of the state in relation to elections for the councils, also known as panchayats. 10 members of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) were killed, three each from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress, and two from the Communist Party of India (Marxist). Both the opposition and the governing parties have blamed each other for these deaths. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called for imposing President’s Rule in the state, referring to the suspension of a state government and the imposition of direct rule of the central government. It has also demanded re-elections in several places. Polling for the 73,887 seats took place on Saturday, with nearly 57 million voters deciding the fate of over 200,000 candidates.