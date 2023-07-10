1st President PGA Open Golf tees off today

LAHORE-The inaugural President PGA Open Golf Championship, supported by the Punjab Golf Association, kicks off today (Monday) here at the PAF Skyview Golf Course.

Spanning six thrilling days from July 10 to 15, this event sets the stage for an intense battle among golf professionals and amateurs alike. In a departure from the traditional format, the Open Championship and all future open championships in accordance with the PGF Annual Golf Calendar will feature separate segments exclusively dedicated to professionals and amateurs. From July 10 to 12, the spotlight will be on golf professionals, showcasing their mastery of the sport and competing for substantial cash rewards. Notably, participation in this championship is restricted to the top 100 ranked golf professionals in Pakistan, the top 30 senior professionals aged 50 and above, and the top 15 junior golf professionals aged 21 and below.

Kashif Bhatti of Punjab Golf Association revealed that it serves as a lucrative opportunity for the country’s golf professionals. With a total prize money of Rs 6.5 million up for grabs, the top performers have a chance to secure a significant financial reward. Additionally, a car awaits the golfer who achieves a hole-in-one on the first hole, while a Honda 125 will be awarded for a second hole-in-one.

Tournament Director Air Cdre M. Imran Pervez confirmed that the PAF Skyview Golf Course, managed by Pakistan Air Force, is in impeccable condition. All the key players in Pakistan’s golf circuit have gathered at the course, meticulously preparing themselves for the championship.

The organizing team, led by Kashif Bhatti and including Sqn Ldr Muhammed Faizan, Amjad Ali, and M. Zakir, has worked tirelessly to ensure a seamless experience for all participants. They are optimistic about witnessing extraordinary performances during the three rounds exclusively dedicated to competing golf professionals, from July 10th to 12th, 2023.