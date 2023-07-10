8 held in DIK, drugs, arms recovered

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - The district police on Sunday claimed to have arrested eight accused during search and strike operations in different areas of the district.

According to a police spokesman, following the instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani the police conducted search and strike operations in different areas in the limits of Gomal University and Band Korai police stations.

During the operations, a team of Band Korai Police Station led by SHO Anwar Khan Khattak checked 20 houses and arrested five suspected persons and recovered three 30-bore pistols, one 9mm pistol, 18 cartridges and 96 gram hashish from their possession.

Similarly, Gomal University Police Station team led by SHO Malik Sajid checked 15 houses, 10 vehicles and three hotels during the operation.