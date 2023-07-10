Ahsan Iqbal says his statement about China advising against ‘experiments’ taken ‘out of context’

ISLAMABAD - Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Sunday said a recent statement of his, in which he appeared to say that China advised Pakistan to not “conduct any experiment” during the 2018 elections, was taken “out of context”.

His clarification follows media coverage of his statement made on last night in a private Tv channel, during which he discussed the Chi­na-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Iqbal had said, “Let me also tell you that it is in my personal knowledge that China — in their usual diplomatic manner — tried to convey to that time’s establishment that you should not conduct any new experiment because [then] CPEC will get derailed.

Members linked to the coalition government, have on multiple occasions, accused the then-PTI government of harming progress on the multi-billion dollar CPEC project.

“And then they (China) were told that ’no, who­ever comes next, rest assured, we will keep them right and they will continue [CPEC].”

When host Saleem Safi sought confirmation of his claim, the minister went on to explain, “It is in my knowledge that in their usual cautious man­ner, they had conveyed that any sort of experi­ment for change will not be in Pakistan’s favour and will destroy CPEC as well. “Therefore, you should not interfere in the elections — let fair and free elections take place”, he quoted the Chinese officials as saying to the establishment. Iqbal then asserted that at that time, “everyone could see that PML-N government will come to power once again if fair and free elections were held”.

When further asked by the host about how the Chinese officials knew from before that the PTI government would allegedly worsen the CPEC progress, he answered: “It is not about that what the PTI would do — it is about disruption.”

In his clarification tweet today, the PML-N leader said, “My statement about China in a TV interview is out of context which needs clarification. China maintains a policy of non-interference in domestic affairs of other countries.