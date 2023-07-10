AIOU to provide free SSC education to students of Balochistan

QUETTA - Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will provide free educa­tion of Secondary School Certifi­cate (SSC) to the students of Balo­chistan, merged districts and Gilgit Baltistan during the upcoming ad­missions. According to the AIOU’s communique issued on Sunday, admissions are commencing from July 15th for the semester Autumn 2023 in matriculation to PhD pro­grams. Vice Chancellor AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood has instructed the concerned regional directors to spread this message of the Univer­sity door to door, in their regions so that not a single student in these regions is deprived of this facility of AIOU. Dr Nasir Mahmood said that the AIOU was trying hard to bring every citizen of Pakistan into the educational network. Educa­tion is a fundamental right and no one should be deprived of high and quality education due to lack of financial resources, he said and added the University provides fi­nancial assistance to poor and deserving students to complete their studies. Students can contact the concerned Regional Office for these scholarships and financial assistance schemes. It is pertinent to mention here that AIOU was pro­viding free education to the jail in­mates to make them useful citizens for the society. Workshops, tutorial meetings and final exams for the prisoners are also held within the jail premises.