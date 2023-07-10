Monday, July 10, 2023
AJK President urge media to play its role to highlight Kashmir cause

APP
July 10, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

MIRPUR (AJK)  -  Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry said that the media should play its role to highlight the issue of Kashmir at the global level. Talking to a delegation of journal­ists which called on him in the federal metropolis on Sunday, Barrister Sul­tan Mahmood Chaudhry, while referring to the media’s role, said that the media can play an im­portant role in shaping up world opinion regarding the early resolution of the Kashmir dispute by high­lighting the dire human rights situation and expos­ing Indian atrocities before the world. Given the dire human rights situation in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the AJK President said that it was imperative that the me­dia, civil society and lead­ership across the political spectrum should join hands to promote the Kashmir cause both at the national and international level.

