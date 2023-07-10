Monday, July 10, 2023
Akbar Chowk flyover project to be inaugurated on August 14

Staff Reporter
July 10, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   Akbar Chowk flyover project is likely to be inaugurated on August 14, 2023, sources in CM office told media­men on Sunday. In this connection, the Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi had already directed to complete the project as early as possible. Meanwhile, thousands of citizens of Johar Town, Faisal Town, Model Town and Township, Quaid-e-Azam Industrial Estate, PECO Road and Canal Road would benefit with the construction of Akbar Chowk fly­over. Moreover, the Punjab caretaker CM while presiding over a meeting had strictly ordered to not cut even a single tree during the construction of Akbar Chowk flyover and Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) would buy latest machinery for safe relocation of trees, the sources told. It is important to mention here that protected U-turns are also being constructed at Akbar Chowk, Model Town Link Road and Madar-e-Millat roads. Flyovers at both sides would be constructed from Jinnah Hospital up to PECO Morr.

Sherry calls for precautions as heavy rains expected across Pakistan

Staff Reporter

