LAHORE - The agencies have managed to get hold of yet another person who was involved in May 9 riots, re­ported on Sunday. Brother of Ashiq, the miscreant, on the oth­er hand, has denounced the in­cidents of violence. He has said that his brother had nothing to do with politics. “The narrative that a political party built dur­ing the last one year poisoned him against the Pakistan Army,” he has said, adding, “He was a sportsman. But sadly he fell vic­tim to anti-state propaganda.”