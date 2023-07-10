Ashrafi terms interfaith dialogue essential in current times

LAHORE - Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman and Prime Minister’s Special Rep­resentative on Interfaith Harmony and Middle East, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, on Sunday strongly condemned the recent in­cident of Quran burning in Sweden.

Addressing a seminar, held here in Lahore Press Club in honor of the martyrdom of Hazrat Usman Ghani (RA), he emphasized the urgent need for interfaith dialogue and global legislation against blasphemy or des­ecration of any celestial religion or scripture. The event was attended by distinguished scholars including Allama Abdul Haq Mujahid, Maula­na Muhammad Rafiq Jami, Maulana Asad Zakaria Qasmi, Maulana Nau­man Hashir, Maulana Muhammad Shafi Qasmi, Maulana Assadullah Farooq, Allama Zubair Abid, Maulana Islam Siddiqui, Qari Abdul Hakeem Athar, Allama Tahir Hassan, Mau­lana Muhammad Ashfaq Pitafi, Mau­lana Aziz Akbar Qasmi, Mufti Falk Sher, Mufti Syed Naseem-ul-Islam, Mufti Rehmat Din, Qari Abdul Majid Haqqani, Qari Kifayatullah, Maulana Abdul Jabar, Qari Muhammad Islam Qadri, Maulana Qari Mubashir Rahi­mi, Maulana Abdul Ghaffar Farooqi, and Maulana Nasir Haqqani.

Ashrafi highlighted that the teach­ings of the Holy Quran and the Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) promote interfaith dialogue. He expressed gratitude towards Pope Francis, Christian leaders, and leaders of other non-Muslim faiths in Sweden for their condemnation of the Quran burning incidents. He further affirmed the Pakistan Ulema Council’s full support for the Orga­nization of Islamic Cooperation and its agreements under the leadership of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. He urged the government to take im­mediate action against individuals involved in promoting campaigns against the armed forces and the na­tion. He demanded swift justice for the perpetrators of the May 9 inci­dents and the release of innocent individuals who have been detained without evidence. He emphasized that extremist and foreign ideologies had caused the most damage to Islam and Muslims. The seminar, chaired by Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mah­mood Ashrafi, also deliberated on the necessity of global legislation to protect the sanctity of holy sites. The scholars highlighted the exemplary rights granted to non-Muslims dur­ing the era of the Rashidun Caliphs. The non-Muslim community in Paki­stan expressed strong condemnation of the events in Sweden, they added.

They said Hazrat Usman Ghani (RA), revered for his sacrifices for peace in the City of the Prophet (Ma­dina), played a vital role in the compi­lation and preservation of the Quran, ensuring its safety until the Day of Judgment. The scholars emphasized the responsibility of Muslims to fol­low in his footsteps and propagate the message of Islam and the teachings of the Quran, which promote peace, love, and righteousness. The Pakistan Ulema Council, in collaboration with the International Interfaith Harmony Council, has announced the upcoming World Interfaith Conference sched­uled to take place in Islamabad during the final week of November.