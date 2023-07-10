ATC extends Yasmin Rashid’s remand in Askari Tower attack case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday extended the judicial remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Yasmin Rashid in Askari Tower attack case.

Yasmin Rashid was presented before the ATC judge after his judicial remand expired today. The court while extending her judicial remand for 14 more days, ordered police to file a challan of the case.

Last month, the former Punjab health minister was sent to jail in a case related to May 9 riots. The PTI leader appeared virtually before the court where the police sought physical remand of the former provincial health minister.

The court dismissed police’s request and handed over Rashid to police on 15-day judicial remand.

The Lahore police had registered case against the PTI leader for allegedly setting vehicles on fire on May 9, the day PTI chairman was arrested from premises of Islamabad High Court (IHC).

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI Central Punjab President Yasmin Rashid was taken into custody last month under section three of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO).