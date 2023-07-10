Monday, July 10, 2023
Bilawal felicitates journalist panel on winning PAPP elections

STAFF REPORT
July 10, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI - Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari congratulated the journalist panel on winning the Pakistan Association of Press Photographers (PAPP)’s annual elections here on Sunday. He said that photographers were the main pillar of media. Bilawal said that the photographers played a vital role in the picturization of an event. He said, “Pakistan People’s Party has always accorded importance to all sections of the media.” He congratulated all the winning candidates in the elections of the Pakistan Association of Press Photographers.

 

