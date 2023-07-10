Monday, July 10, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Body of one of two drowned brothers retrieved from River Indus

STAFF REPORT
July 10, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD - Dead body of one the two drowned brothers was retrieved from River Indus on Sunday, rescue sources said. According to details, three young brothers drowned in River Indus on Saturday while taking bath near Mehran Bridge. The divers of Rescue-1122 initiated an operation soon after the incident and managed to save one youth. Dead body of Hasnain 14 was retrieved on Sunday and divers were engaged in operation to retrieve the body of missing youth. The dead body was shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1688882589.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023