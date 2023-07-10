Body of one of two drowned brothers retrieved from River Indus

HYDERABAD - Dead body of one the two drowned brothers was retrieved from River Indus on Sunday, rescue sources said. According to details, three young brothers drowned in River Indus on Saturday while taking bath near Mehran Bridge. The divers of Rescue-1122 initiated an operation soon after the incident and managed to save one youth. Dead body of Hasnain 14 was retrieved on Sunday and divers were engaged in operation to retrieve the body of missing youth. The dead body was shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities.