Caretaker CM vows to resolve problems of industrialists on priority basis

LAHORE - A representative delegation of Chambers of Commerce & Industries and trader organizations of 25 districts met with the Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi. Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar participated via video link from Islamabad. Industrialists, presidents of traders community and office- bearers presented their problems, proposals and recommendations. The chief minister noted down all the problems and propos­als and assured them of resolving their implementable proposals. A special cell will be established with the as­sistance of the Federal Finance Ministry to resolve the issues relating to remittances. One widow facility will be provided for the issuance of NOC to set up new indus­tries and starting a new business. Mohsin Naqvi while announcing to establish a special cell for the traders and industrialists in the Industries department apprised that a special cell will be established in two days. He vowed to resolve the problems of industrialists on priority basis adding that we will entirely change the obsolete system of getting NOCs from different departments to set up an industry. New industries will be issued NOCs through one window operation in 30 days. Office-bearers of tex­tile industries and APTMA congratulated Caretaker CM and his team on getting record cotton field and lauded the performance of his team. The CM stated that the traders and industrialists are the backbone for the na­tional economy adding that we want to create ease in business for the promotion of trade activities. Imple­mentable proposals of traders and industrialists will def­initely be reviewed A team has been activated to resolve the problems of traders at the provincial level. Mohsin Naqvi stated that a task has been assigned to the Pro­vincial Minister for Industries & Trade SM Tanir to re­solve the problems of industrialists and traders. Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said that difficult time and difficulties are going to end soon and Pakistan is treading towards betterment. Pakistan will not default and not a single day delay was made in making external payments. To assemble traders and industrialists on a single plat­form is welcoming and appreciable. It was agreed during the meeting to take steps for the expansion of the roads of Sundar Industrial Estates of Rahim Yar Khan and La­hore, Construction and extension projects of sargodha-Bhalwal road and completion of the steel bridge of Fort Munro Phase One and Phase three. Funds worth rupees 470 million will be released for the solarisation of Ghazi University.Construction, repair, restoration work of road from Dera Ghazi Khan to Quetta and Rajanpur road will be done. Establishing Industrial Estate 2 in Sahiwal was reviewed. Provincial Ministers SM Tanvir,Amir Mir,Azfar Ali Nasir,Mansoor Qadir,Ibrahim Hassan Murad,Adviser Wahab Riaz,Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police, Secretary Industries, concerned officials, APTMA Group Leader Gohar Ejaz,Anwaar Ghani, Fawad Mukhtar, Presi­dents and office-bearers of Chambers of Commerce & Industries Small Traders and Small industries,Floor Mills,Rice Mills,Hardware Merchants Association and other Associations were also present on the occasion.