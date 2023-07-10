Caretaker Punjab CM vows to resolve problems of industrialists on priority basis

Lahore - A representative delegation of Chambers of Commerce & Industries and trader organizations of 25 districts met with the Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar participated via video link from Islamabad. Industrialists, presidents of traders community and office- bearers presented their problems, proposals and recommendations. The chief minister noted down all the problems and proposals and assured them of resolving their implementable proposals.

A special cell will be established with the assistance of the Federal Finance Ministry to resolve the issues relating to remittances. One widow facility will be provided for the issuance of NOC to set up new industries and starting a new business. Mohsin Naqvi while announcing to establish a special cell for the traders and industrialists in the Industries department apprised that a special cell will be established in two days. He vowed to resolve the problems of industrialists on priority basis adding that we will entirely change the obsolete system of getting NOCs from different departments to set up an industry. New industries will be issued NOCs through one window operation in 30 days. Office-bearers of textile industries and APTMA congratulated Caretaker CM and his team on getting record cotton field and lauded the performance of his team.

The CM stated that the traders and industrialists are the backbone for the national economy adding that we want to create ease in business for the promotion of trade activities. Implementable proposals of traders and industrialists will definitely be reviewed A team has been activated to resolve the problems of traders at the provincial level. Mohsin Naqvi stated that a task has been assigned to the Provincial Minister for Industries & Trade SM Tanir to resolve the problems of industrialists and traders. Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said that difficult time and difficulties are going to end soon and Pakistan is treading towards betterment. Pakistan will not default and not a single day delay was made in making external payments. To assemble traders and industrialists on a single platform is welcoming and appreciable.

It was agreed during the meeting to take steps for the expansion of the roads of Sundar Industrial Estates of Rahim Yar Khan and Lahore, Construction and extension projects of sargodha-Bhalwal road and completion of the steel bridge of Fort Munro Phase One and Phase three. Funds worth rupees 470 million will be released for the solarisation of Ghazi University.Construction, repair, restoration work of road from Dera Ghazi Khan to Quetta and Rajanpur road will be done. Establishing Industrial Estate 2 in Sahiwal was reviewed.

Meeting under CM takes mega decisions regarding renovation, extension of shrines

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Sunday chaired a meeting at CM Office in which mega decisions were made for making renovation, extension and bringing improvements in the administrative affairs of the Mazars of Religious Saints and Aulia Karam.

Online donation portal will be established to donate attiyat,sadkaat and nazrana. Punjab Information Technology Board has been assigned the task to set up online donation portal. Facilities to give nazarenas,sadkaat, langar within the country and abroad will be provided through the online donation portal.

Online payment facility will be provided for giving langar, laying Chaddar and wreath on the mazars from abroad. The chief minister ordered to widen entry and exit passages of mazars to provide comfort in the transportation of devotees and pilgrims visiting mazars. It was principally decided during the meeting to establish a library attached with every mazar and other essential facilities like sarai,langar khaney and wash rooms will be provided with the mazars.