CCPO directs to finalise security plan for Muharram in coordination with stakeholders

LAHORE - Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana chaired a meeting to review the performance of Cantonment and Model Town Divisions at his office. During the meeting, he directed to finalize the security plan for the month of Muharram in coordination with stakeholders. He also issued instructions to maintain strict surveillance of hotspots in Lahore and conduct search and sweep, comb­ing, and intelligence-based operations in the surrounding areas of sensitive locations. The CCPO expressed dissatis­faction with the performance of lax Station House Officers and incharges of investigations and instructed them to improve their performance. The CCPO expressed satisfac­tion with the performance of the Cantonment Division and instructed SHOs and investigation incharges to resolve all pending cases and clear road certificates within the speci­fied timeframe. In future, Sub-Divisional Police Officers will supervise the respective tasks of investigation and opera­tions wings. SDPOs (investigations) will further improve the quality of investigation, while SDPOs (ops) will be re­sponsible for effective actions against crime and ensuring the crackdown on lawbreakers; he added and asked the concerned officers to devise beats and assign tasks to SD­POs. No case should remain under inspection for more than a month, he stressed. Bilal Siddique Kamyana also issued directives to improve the standard of investigation in cases of murder and robbery, emphasizing the importance of a strict crackdown on habitual thieves, dacoits, proclaimed offenders, and drug dealers. He highlighted the need for the police force to serve as a role model institution in main­taining peace within society. The meeting was attended by DIG (Ops) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, DIG (Investigations) Imran Kishwar, SSP (Investigations) Anoosh Masood Ch., Super­intendents of Police of Cantonment and Model Town Divi­sions, Assistant Superintendents of Police, Circle Officers, SHOs, SDPOs, and incharge investigation.