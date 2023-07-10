Monday, July 10, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

China’s e-commerce logistics index up in June

China’s e-commerce logistics index up in June
Agencies
July 10, 2023
Business

BEIJING-China’s e-commerce logistics index rose for the sixth consecutive month in June 2023, industry data shows. Last month, the index tracking e-commerce logistics activities went up 1.1 points from the May level to 110.6 points, according to a survey jointly conducted by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing and the e-commerce giant JD.com.

Eight out of the nine major sub-indices measuring e-commerce logistics activities in different fields rose last month.

Specifically, the index for e-commerce logistics business volume rose 2.3 points month on month, while that for rural business volume jumped 3.3 points from the previous month, according to the survey.

Tags:

Agencies

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1688882589.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023