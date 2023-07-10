Monday, July 10, 2023
China’s warehouse storage sector expansion slower  in June

July 10, 2023
BEIJING - China’s warehouse storage sector expanded at a slower pace in June, according to a survey jointly released by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing and CMST Development Co Ltd. The index tracking the sector’s development stood at 50.7 percent last month, down 0.6 percentage points from May, the survey showed. A reading above 50 percent indicates expansion, while a reading below 50 percent reflects contraction. Driven by e-commerce sales promotion activities, the warehouse sector was brisk in June, said Wang Yong, vice president of CMST Development.

The survey shows that companies in the sector are upbeat about future market prospects, Wang added.

