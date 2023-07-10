Monday, July 10, 2023
Commissioner directs authorities to provide missing facilities in govt colleges  

STAFF REPORT
July 10, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

RAWALPINDI - Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta has instructed the authorities concerned to provide missing facilities in government colleges.

According to a Commissioner Office spokesperson, the Commissioner chairing a meeting said that the administration would provide equal opportunities to the talented students.  She informed that the Commissioner said that to make any organization successful, the intention and character of its head is more important than the resources.  Apart from the administrative affairs, college principals are also responsible for the constructive roles of the students, he added.  “Our top priority is to provide the students with educational facilities of the quality of private educational institutions,” the Commissioner added.  

STAFF REPORT

