CTI lauds EDF for best training programmes to improve export sector 

LAHORE-Carpet Training Institute (CTI) Chairperson Ijazur Rehman has said that the ongoing training programmes in the institutes established by the Export Development Fund (EDF) need to be further improved according to contemporary requirements. He said that keeping in view the promotion of exports, these programmes should be research and development based to make them industry friendly, adding that by equipping the skilled with modernity and technology, the best export products can be supplied in the global markets. He expressed these views while talking to the beneficiaries of the training programmes of CTI here on Sunday. Ijazur Rehman said that the objective of the EDF is to remove the barriers faced by the exporters of export services, manufacturers of export products and general exporters in Pakistan so as to increase the efficiency of the export sector. “It is gratifying to see that the Export Development Fund has established institutions across Pakistan to support key export sectors with specific objectives and targets. He said that it is requested that the process of consultation with the institutions associated with the Export Development Fund should be increased and the training programmes should be made research and development based to make them more contemporary and industry friendly, thereby further improvement should be ensured to get the result oriented targets especially in export sector. He said that it is hoped that the Export Development Fund will continue to play its effective role in providing support in achieving the desired goals of the training institutes.