Deadly downpours devoured 76 lives in Pakistan: NDMA

ISLAMABAD - National Disaster Manage­ment Authority (NDMA) has released a report on the damages caused by Monsoon rains in various regions of the country. According to the NDMA, nine individuals lost their lives whereas eight were injured during 24-hour period, as torrential rains wreaked havoc in ma­jor cities of the country. Among them, five became the victim of nature’s fury in Punjab and two in Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa. The report revealed that 76 individuals had lost their lives across the country due to rainfall since June 25. The deceased include 30 males, 15 females, and 31 children. The high­est number of 48 deaths were reported in Punjab, followed by 20 in Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa, five in Balochistan, and three in Azad Kashmir. The NDMA further revealed that 133 individuals were injured as a result of the rains, including 49 males, 38 females, and 48 children. A total of 78 houses were damaged nationwide, and there are concerns about urban flooding in various cities of the country.