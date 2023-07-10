Deadly head-on collision takes two lives

LAHORE - At least two persons were killed after a head-on collision between a car and a speeding truck near Ring Road on Sunday. According to Rescuers 1122, a car collided with a truck when a truck driver suddenly applied brakes in the middle of the road and claimed two lives. Police official said that two people including the car driver were killed on the spot. Rescue teams also reached the spot and handed over the bodies to police, he mentioned. Police shifted dead bodies to hospital for autopsy. The police also started a detailed investigation.