I am writing to you to express my concerns about the economic crisis currently affecting our country. The economic crisis has had a significant impact on our country, and it is important that we take action to address this concern.

The effects of the economic crisis have been widespread, with high levels of unemployment, rising inflation, and a decline in economic growth. The crisis has also led to a decrease in government revenue. The impact of the economic crisis has been felt by all members of our society, with low-income families and vulnerable populations being hit the hardest. The crisis has also led to an increase in social unrest, with protests and demonstrations becoming more frequent.

I urge you to take action to address the economic crisis and to support initiatives that will help us recover from it. We need to work together to build a brighter future for our country and our people.

AREESHA MUSKAN,

Rawalpindi.