Economic revival plans  

The government plans to “ensure policy predicament, continuity, and effective implementation to revive the economy”. Mere plans alone cannot and will not revive an ailing economy unless the state does not provide incentives and comes down hard on the bureaucratic red tape hurdles that have become a hallmark of our civil services, tasked with regulating and facilitating the growth of our industry.

It is not just the flight of capital that haunts Pakistan, but also the brain drain. Employment in the state and public sectors should only be on merit and not to rehabilitate those who receive pensions, cradle-to-grave health benefits, etc. The economy cannot revive if the wheels of industry and commerce are halted by extremist religious parties with their frequent “dharnas” and protests to show their street power. They have become anathema to this country.

Pakistan today is at a crossroads, facing existential threats staring us in the face. It is time for action. Unless major structural changes are enforced immediately on a war footing, encouraging investment in the productive industrial sector instead of real estate land development, neither exports nor imports will increase, and neither can the budget deficit be controlled.

Land on the periphery of every major city and town that produced fresh vegetables and fruit for citizens has been awarded to state-backed elites at subsidised rates. Fertile state land, including that which can be made productive, should only be allotted to those who till the land and survive on its yield and earnings. To begin, all major land development plans that involve converting agricultural land to concrete jungles must be reversed and heavy taxation penalties imposed on the conversion of green pastures for any purpose to discourage the practise.

Unfortunately, if the vested interests of a few powerful groups within the political and paid elite are allowed to prevail, the economy cannot and will not revive. How can any Economic Plan work if industries built on land allotted by the provincial government are allowed to be demolished and replaced with shopping plazas and malls?

MALIK TARIQ ALI,

Lahore.