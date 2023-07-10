ECP ready for LG polls in Punjab

In a briefing chaired by the Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, it was stated that all arrangements had been completed for the conduct of local bodies elections in Punjab.

The meeting, led by chief election commissioner, was attended by members, a special secretary, and other officers. The ECP was informed in the briefing that the preparations for holding local elections in Islamabad are fully prepared, and the registration process for electoral groups in Punjab will be completed by July 17.

The ECP stated that the facility of EVMs and I-voting cannot be provided in Punjab local elections, as the provincial government had made necessary amendments.

“Amendments are necessary in the Election Act 2017 to avoid any conflict between the Local Government Act and the Rules,” said the statement.

The ECP directed to write a letter to the Punjab government for necessary amendments to the Local Government Rules 2022.