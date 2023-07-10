Ehsan Adil and Hammad Azam announce retirements 

LAHORE - The Pakistan Cricket Board on Sunday announced the retirements of fast bowler Ehsan Adil and all-rounder Hammad Azam. Ehsan made his Test debut in February 2013 in Centurion against South Africa and played two more Tests and six One-Day Internationals till 2015, taking five and four wickets in the two formats, respectively. Before breaking into the national men’s side, Ehsan was a member of Pakistan’s side in the ICC Men’s U19 Cricket World Cup in Australia in 2012. He played 67 first-class (245 wickets), 67 List A (98 wickets) and 68 T20 (86 wickets) matches from March 2012 till October 2021. All-rounder Hammad Azam featured for Pakistan in the ICC Men’s U19 Cricket World Cup 2010 in New Zealand. He played 11 ODIs (80 runs and two wickets) and five T20Is (34 runs) from 2011 till 2015. His domestic career spanned from December 2008 till June 2021 in which he played 107 first-class (4,953 runs and 186), 114 List A (2,362 runs and 91) and 98 T20s (1,361 runs and 75) wickets. The PCB congratulated the two for their services to cricket and wished them well for future endeavours.