Election to be held on time: Fazlur Rehman

PESHAWAR - Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Head of Pakistan Democratic Movement and Central Ameer of Jamiatul Islam said here Sunday that time of central government would complete its tenure next month and elections would be held on time. Talking to media here, Fazalur Rehman that we have to move towards a general election after the completion of the central government’s constitutional tenure, saying however, there were still some difficulties in this regard. He said the burden of loans has started decreasing after the assistance of friendly counties and IMF. The prices of commodities would be reduced after the improvement of the economic situation, he said, adding march towards improvement has been started in the country. He said investment in Pakistan by friendly counties would be another landmark step, and that strict decisions would be required to get rid of the elements that damaged the country’s vital interest.