Monday, July 10, 2023
Election to be held on time: Fazlur Rehman

July 10, 2023
PESHAWAR  -    Mau­lana Fazlur Rehman, Head of Pakistan Demo­cratic Movement and Central Ameer of Jamia­tul Islam said here Sun­day that time of cen­tral government would complete its tenure next month and elections would be held on time. Talking to media here, Fazalur Rehman that we have to move towards a general election after the completion of the cen­tral government’s con­stitutional tenure, saying however, there were still some difficulties in this regard. He said the bur­den of loans has started decreasing after the as­sistance of friendly coun­ties and IMF. The prices of commodities would be reduced after the im­provement of the eco­nomic situation, he said, adding march towards improvement has been started in the country. He said investment in Paki­stan by friendly counties would be another land­mark step, and that strict decisions would be re­quired to get rid of the el­ements that damaged the country’s vital interest.

