Monday, July 10, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Enthralling 3-day Shandur polo festival concludes successfully in Chitral

Agencies
July 10, 2023
Lifestyle & Entertainment

CHITRAL-A three-day enthralling colourful celebrations of traditional Shandur polo festival concluded successfully in Chitral Valley where thousands of tourists from all across Pakistan including international tourists had participated in the event and enjoyed polo matches.  The provincial government in collaboration with Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) has made all-out efforts to promote sports and tourism while the polo game  found special attention for the tourists, PTV News channel reported.   The world’s highest polo field, Shandur, Upper Chitral, is the site of the annual polo festival, which features teams from Gilgit Baltistan and Chitral. A foreign tourist admired that the unique location of the polo ground makes it a popular destination for adventure seekers and polo enthusiasts.  The final match of the festival was played between Chitral and Gilgit Beltistan teams, said a local visitor. The festival also concluded with special traditional, cultural, and adventurous activities including music and dance in the evening at the world’s highest polo ground at Shandur. Along with this, administration officials, including high civil and military officials, a large number of local people and other guests had attended the event. 

Sherry calls for precautions as heavy rains expected across Pakistan

On this occasion, local artists also performed Waziristan dance and sang national songs.

Agencies

Lifestyle & Entertainment

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1688882589.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023