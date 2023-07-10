Fire erupts at Gujranwala oil refining unit

GUJRANWALA - An oil refinery unit at Alipur Chattha has caught fire and a firefighting op­eration has been underway, sources said on Sunday. Rescue teams rushed to the spot and initiated firefighting operation, sources said. According to preliminary reports five fire tenders of Rescue 1122 have been engaged in firefighting operation.

According to rescue sources, the fire ignited at the boiler and heating chamber of the oil refining unit.

“Around 25,000 litres of the crude stock has been present at the oil chamber of the refining unit,” sourc­es said. Rescue sources said that the cause of the blaze could not be ascer­tained so far. A fire broke out in an oil tanker near a plastic factory located in Gujranwala last month, severely in­juring five individuals.

The incident occurred near the Mafi Wala Chowk – Gujranwala, where five employees of a plastic fac­tory sustained injuries as a result of a fire that broke out in an oil tanker.Sources said that the rescue teams controlled the fire with the assis­tance of six fire tenders. The injured factory workers were identified as Akram, Zeeshan, Shaukat, Sajjad, and Shakir. Rescue officials stated that due to the unavailability of a burn centre in Gujranwala, injured factory workers were shifted to Lahore in critical condition.