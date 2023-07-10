Five die of electrocution as rain ponds Sindh

KANDHKOT-Two members of a family were electrocuted, while three others suffer injuries in Kandhkot city of Kashmore district on late Saturday night.

The incident happened in the native village Badani when a family was migrating from Badani to Mangra railtrack. The family members received electric shocks from a 1,000Kv power line. The incident reportedly occurred due to the tractor-trolley’s collision with the high power line. The deceased victims were identified as Naveed and Saeed, however the injured includes a minor. Police said the bodies and the injured were shifted to a hospital.

Meanwhile in Dadu, a man and two children were electrocuted at Shah Latif Chowk during the downpour. Two donkeys were also electrocuted in the same incident, which led to an angry demonstration held by local residents against the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (Hesco). The deceased children were identified as Mohsin and Ehsan. Flooding of the Sim Nullah has disconnected the land communication between Johi and some 20 villages including Tando Rahim, Chhinni, Wahi Pandhi and Sawaro situated along the Kachho belt.

Besides most main arteries in the area, the main road leading to the Gorakh Hill Station has been inundated. Several spells of light to moderate rains also lashed Kario Ghanwar, Talhar, Nindo Shahar and other parts of Badin district.

It had started raining again, after two days of downpour, at 5:30pm and continued intermittently till 7pm. Power supply to the areas was suspended before the fresh spell of rain and was not be restored till late in the evening. No casualaties were reported from any part of the district.