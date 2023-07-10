Flood in River Chenab hits border village near Shakargarh

A 70,000 deluge in River Chenab entered Pakistan from the Indian-Occupied Kashmir and affected Jalala – village located in the border area – destroying crops and inundating hundreds of acres of land.

As a result, many villagers, who were busy in rice cultivation, had been stranded. However, the local administration launched a rescue operation and shifted around 300 people – mostly women and children – to safety.

On the other hand, the water released by India into River Ravi a day earlier will reach the Shahdara area of Lahore in next 24 hours.

Earlier on Sunday, India had released 185,000 cusecs of water into River Ravi, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said, as it asked the administration and the relevant departments in the vulnerable area to enhance preparedness.

Last year, the Indian authorities had released 173 cusecs of water into the river – which was handed over to India under the Indus Waters Treaty along with Sutlej and Beas in 1960.

According to the PDMA, medium-level flood is being witnessed in River Chenab at Marala and of low-level at Khanki and Qadirabad.

It added that the relief camps had been established and other measures taken in the areas vulnerable of flooding in Chenab and Ravi, as the situation was being 24/7.