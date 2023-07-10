German ambassador calls on Aleem Khan

German ambassador to Pakistan Alfred Grannas on Monday called on Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) President Abdul Aleem Khan.

The meeting underscored the exchange of thoughts on Pakistan’s political situation. Grannas said Pakistan-German trade volume was 2.3 billion Euros. Pakistan exports textile, leather garments, surgical instruments, and rice to Germany, while it imports machinery, chemical, and industrial equipment.

Both countries have a potential to expand trade in food processing and IT sector.

Khan said trade activity between Pakistan and Germany should increase, adding that Germany was known for its values of leadership qualities in the international community.

Grannas said he was a fan of Pakistan’s hospitality, especially that of Lahorites.

At the end, Khan presented a shield to Grannas.