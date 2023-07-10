Govt to release SDGs’ Rs61.26b to MNAs prior to elections

ISLAMABAD - The government has decided to re­lease a hefty amount of Rs 61.26 bil­lion from the funds allocated for Sus­tainable Development Goals (SDGs) to parliamentarian’s schemes prior to the next General Elections.

Just one month ahead of the end of the tenure of members of the Na­tional Assembly, the finance min­istry has authorised the release of 45.55 percent or Rs 41 billion of the SDG allocations in the Fiscal Year 2023-24, and Rs 20.26 billion of the surrendered amount from the pre­vious fiscal year to fund parliamen­tarian’s small electricity, gas, com­munity welfare and road schemes, during the first quarter of the fiscal year, official documents reveals.

The amount will be spent on de­velopment schemes in the constitu­encies of members of parliament of the ruling coalition prior to the up­coming general election. In the Fis­cal year 2022-23, Rs70 billion had been allocated for Sustainable De­velopment Goals (SDGs); howev­er, the government has released Rs 116 billion to the parliamentarian’s schemes. An amount of Rs 95.74 billion was utilised in the previous fiscal, while the remaining Rs 20.26 billion was surrendered, but in­stead of depositing it in the lapsable account, the amount was kept in non-lapsable account. The surren­dered amount of Rs 20.26 billion would now be released to fund the parliamentarian’s projects.

In the on-going fiscal year 2023-24, the total allocations for the SDGs in the FY 2023-24 is Rs 90 bil­lion, and the release of Rs 41 billion means, that 45.55 percent will be re­leased from July to September for the schemes initiated by the MNAs whose tenure is expiring during mid-August.

As per the release strategy of the Finance Division, out of total PSDP allocations of Rs 950 billion, for FY 2023-24, 15 percent funds of the ru­pee component will be released for 1st quarter (July to September) pe­riod of the on-going fiscal year .The total amount for the 1st quarter will be Rs 131 billion. Of Rs 131 billion, Rs 60.26 billion will be released for SDGs. Interestingly, available funds for remaining PSDP Schemes during 1st quarter, will be Rs 69.74 billion.

Funds released against the sur­rendered amount for SDGs during FY 2022-23 are Rs 20.26 billion. Funds released for approved SDGs Schemes for FY 2023-24 will be Rs 41 billion. Funds amounting to Rs 11.5 billion are further released in respect of foreign exchange compo­nent during QI, FY 2023-24.

It is worth mentioning here that the finance division had turned down a proposal of the planning ministry for the release of 25pc of development budget during first quarter of 2023-24, and instead al­lowed the release of only 15pc funds.

The funds release strategy for de­velopment budget for the Current Financial Year (CFY) 2023-24, is­sued by the finance division, said that funds for development budget shall be released by Planning, De­velopment and Special Initiatives (PD&SI) Division out of the PSDP allocation for CFY for approved projects at 15percent for 1st quar­ter, 20percent for 2nd quarter, 25percent for 3rd quarter and 40percent for 4th quarter.

For the speedy release during the remaining tenure of the PDM gov­ernment, the planning ministry has recommended the finance division may devise release strategy @ 25 percent or Rs 237.5 billion for each quarter to ensure sufficient and timely availability of funds, howev­er; the finance division has allowed only 15 percent release.