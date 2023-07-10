Grassroots justice  

The state is under a constitutional obligation to provide inexpensive and expeditious justice to its citizens, and this can only be possible when the district judiciary becomes a priority for our rulers. Sadly, this hasn’t been the case in our country, as the district-level judiciary has been marred with issues such as corruption, conflict of interests, shootings, and an astounding judge-to-population ratio.

Quite simply, the district judiciary should be equipped with the best human resources and infrastructure because it is the most immediate level of our justice system. Inexpensive and expeditious justice must become a reality for the people.

SAIM BIN SALEEM,

Karachi.