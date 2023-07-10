IMF On Elections

Reports are circulating that a delegation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has assured former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan that general elections in Pakistan will be held on time. This is an interesting development, if true, and explains why the international lender has been conducting meetings with political parties to ensure that there is continuity of policy with regards to the structural adjustments that are underway.

Apparently, on Friday, IMF officials held a meeting with the PTI chief at his Lahore’s Zaman Park residence with Mission Chief Nathan Porter joining it virtually. During the meeting, Mr Khan expressed support for the recently reached bail-out deal with the IMF, and asked whether the international money lender could guarantee that elections will be held on time in Pakistan. Reports reveal that the delegation assured the PTI chairman that the loan agreement had been designed in such a manner that polls in the country would be held on time as per the Constitution, adding that it was closely monitoring the situation in the country.

The IMF officials also stated that they are forming their own assessment of the political situation, and that they could not predict what position the IMF Executive Board would adopt regarding the ongoing issues. While some may understandably have concerns regarding how the IMF is commenting on domestic affairs, it does make sense why the officials are holding meetings with political parties regarding consensus on the economic trajectory of the country. Given our history, it is important to ensure continuity of economic policy if we are to successfully see through these structural changes.

Based on these reports, elections are being expected in November, and perhaps now the PML-N led coalition feels more comfortable with holding polls after securing the IMF grant. The expectation is that certain economic indicators will return to relative normalcy soon, which will allow the government to make a case for its economic management. Recently, a new investment policy for 2023 to attract investors was announced, with the target to bring in $20-25 billion over the next few years. It remains to be seen if this will be enough to make a case ahead of the elections. The PTI is still hoping that it will be able to bank on public support, but the party has been significantly weakened, so it will be interesting to see which way the polls swing.