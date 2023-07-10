Monday, July 10, 2023
JI to ensure basic necessities of citizens if comes to power: Siraj

JI to ensure basic necessities of citizens if comes to power: Siraj
APP
July 10, 2023
Peshawar

Ismail khan   -  Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Siraj-ul- Haq on Sunday claimed that if his party comes into power it would ensure provision of basic necessities of citizens in the country.

Addressing a workers convention of his party, he said if his party would be given a mandate by the people it would ensure the provision of education to the children, allowance to the elder citizens and health facilities for all citizens.

He strongly condemned the incident of desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden and demanded the government expel the Swedish ambassador from the country.

On the occasion, General Secretary of Jamaat-e-Islami Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Abdul Wasi said that Jamaat-e-Islami was an organisation of brotherhood and love and always stands firm in front of oppressors.

District Ameer Manzar Masood Khattak thanked all the guests including party’s chief Siraj-ul-Haq, saying, the large number of people participating in the ‘Workers Convention’ proved that the people were turning towards Jamaat- e-Islami. He said the Al-Khidmat Foundation working under his party served the flood victims with Rs 40 million during the devastating floods of last year.

APP

