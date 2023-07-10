Kh Asif sees dissolution of assemblies in August

SIALKOT - Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said on Sunday that preparations for the general elections had almost started and within a month the National Assembly would be dissolved after completing its term.
Speaking at a worker’s convention in Sialkot, he said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), keeping in view dissolution of assemblies in August, had started preparation for the general elections.
Khawaja Asif said that PML-N-led PDM coalition government had the choice to dissolve assemblies immediately but it would have deepened the economic crisis and Pakistan would have defaulted 14 months ago.
He revealed that the reason behind the ouster of the former prime minister and PTI chief through no-confidence motion was PTI government’s attitude toward allies. PTI government turned its back to its allies. The defence minister lambasted the PTI chairman saying that he dissolved the KP and Punjab assemblies despite disagreement by his party members. The PTI chief planned the May 9 violence and it will be a black day in the history of Pakistan. He said the decision of seat adjustments with other parties in the PDM would be taken after the dissolution of the assembly. The minister highlighted that the PDM came to power in difficult circumstances. He said elements involved in the May 9 vandalism must be brought to book. The minister said wrong political decisions of the PTI chairman pushed the country to a quagmire of problems. Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) unveiled its strategy for upcoming general elections and political alliance. PML-N leader and Federal Education Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain said in a statement that his political party would not get into an alliance with any political party for the upcoming general elections. It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former federal minister Muhammad Zubair said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was not in a position to contest elections irrespective of its chairman’s disqualification.