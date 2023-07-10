Kh Asif sees dissolution of assemblies in August

SIALKOT - Defence Minister Kha­waja Asif said on Sun­day that preparations for the general elec­tions had almost start­ed and within a month the National Assembly would be dissolved af­ter completing its term.

Speaking at a worker’s convention in Sialkot, he said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), keeping in view dissolution of as­semblies in August, had started preparation for the general elections.

Khawaja Asif said that PML-N-led PDM coali­tion government had the choice to dissolve assemblies immedi­ately but it would have deepened the econom­ic crisis and Pakistan would have defaulted 14 months ago.

He revealed that the reason behind the oust­er of the former prime minister and PTI chief through no-confidence motion was PTI govern­ment’s attitude toward allies. PTI government turned its back to its allies. The defence minister lam­basted the PTI chairman saying that he dissolved the KP and Punjab assem­blies despite disagreement by his party members. The PTI chief planned the May 9 violence and it will be a black day in the history of Pakistan. He said the de­cision of seat adjustments with other parties in the PDM would be taken after the dissolution of the as­sembly. The minister high­lighted that the PDM came to power in difficult cir­cumstances. He said el­ements involved in the May 9 vandalism must be brought to book. The min­ister said wrong political decisions of the PTI chair­man pushed the country to a quagmire of problems. Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) unveiled its strategy for upcoming general elec­tions and political alliance. PML-N leader and Federal Education Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain said in a statement that his polit­ical party would not get into an alliance with any political party for the up­coming general elections. It is pertinent to men­tion that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former feder­al minister Muhammad Zubair said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was not in a position to con­test elections irrespective of its chairman’s disquali­fication.