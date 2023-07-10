LIMS to bring nine million hectares of wasteland under cultivation

The recently inaugurated Land Information Management System will bring nine million hectares of wasteland under cultivation to ensure food security, enhance agri-exports and attract foreign investment.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated this landmark initiative of the Pakistan Army to utilize 27 million acres of uncultivated land across the country.

This initiative will help generate 867 billion rupees with the production of 8.8 million metric tons of wheat.

Additionally, the project will create over three million employment opportunities in the country with an accumulated economic activity of over two trillion rupees.