Monday, July 10, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

LIMS to bring nine million hectares of wasteland under cultivation

LIMS to bring nine million hectares of wasteland under cultivation
Web Desk
10:03 AM | July 10, 2023
National

The recently inaugurated Land Information Management System will bring nine million hectares of wasteland under cultivation to ensure food security, enhance agri-exports and attract foreign investment.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated this landmark initiative of the Pakistan Army to utilize 27 million acres of uncultivated land across the country. 

This initiative will help generate 867 billion rupees with the production of 8.8 million metric tons of wheat.

Additionally, the project will create over three million employment opportunities in the country with an accumulated economic activity of over two trillion rupees.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1688963490.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023