Monday, July 10, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Malnutrition, diseases claim lives of five more children in Tharparkar

OUR STAFF REPORT
July 10, 2023
Regional, Karachi

THARPARKAR-Malnutrition and multiple diseases claimed lives of five more children in Tharparkar taking toll to 449.

According to health department sources five children aged between five months to nine years admitted to Civil Hospital Mithi after affected of malnutrition and multiple expired during treatment. The government and health department has been proved unsuccessful in controlling the mortality rate despite numerous child deaths.

As the largest district in Sindh, and one with the lowest human development index rating, the deaths seem to point towards a severe disparity in access to multiple factors like healthcare, hygiene and nutrition, which have long been a stumbling block for the province.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1688882589.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023