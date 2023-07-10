Malnutrition, diseases claims lives of five more children in Tharparkar

THARPARKAR - Malnutrition and multiple diseases claimed lives of five more children in Tharparkar taking toll to 449. According to health de­partment sources five children aged between five months to nine years admitted to Civil Hospital Mithi after affected of malnutri­tion and multiple expired during treatment. The government and health department has been proved unsuccessful in controlling the mortality rate despite numerous child deaths. As the largest district in Sindh, and one with the lowest human development in­dex rating, the deaths seem to point towards a severe disparity in access to multiple factors like healthcare, hygiene and nutrition, which have long been a stumbling block for the province.