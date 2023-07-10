Marriyum recalls torment PML-N leaders underwent in PTI stint

Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday assailed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief over the foreign funding case.

Addressing a press conference, Aurangzeb chided the embattled party, saying, "Today the PTI is having no spokesperson. But only Twitter is the spokesperson for the party these days."

She spoke about the "torture" the leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) endured while the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was in power. "Khawaja Asif, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Hamza Shahbaz had to face jail and were given no facility," she said.

Speaking about former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, Aurangzeb said, "The interim Punjab government's lawyer has presented images of the amenities offered to Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in custody."

"The leaders that are providing relief to the masse are not running away from elections. However, the public will hold misinformation-mongers accountable," she maintained.

Earlier, Aurangzeb said the PTI destroyed all the state institutions.

Addressing a press conference at the historical Radio Pakistan building in Lahore, the minister regretted that the last government completely ignored state institutions that help bring socio-cultural development and rather focused on infusing the youth's mindset with hatred.

Referring to the May 9 unfortunate incidents, she said miscreants burnt the Radio Pakistan building in Peshawar, setting on fire even the precious archives.