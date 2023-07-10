Missing Mexican reporter found dead  

MEXICO CITY - A regional correspondent for leading Mexican newspaper La Jornada was found dead on Saturday, a day after he went missing in the western state of Nayarit, the daily said. “A body found in the village of Huachines... in the municipality of Tepic was identified as Luis Martin Sanchez Iniguez, 59 years old, correspondent for La Jornada,” the Mexico City newspaper said on its website. The journalist’s wife, Cecilia Lopez, told investigators that she had been unaware of his whereabouts since Wednesday night, when she was in another town visiting relatives, the newspaper reported, citing local authorities. Sanchez Iniguez’s body was found on Saturday morning in a rural area near Tepic, the capital of Nayarit. Some unconfirmed local media reports said he was found wrapped in plastic bags and had a message on his chest. Sanchez was at home Wednesday night and spoke to his wife on the phone. Lopez also reportedly told investigators that she found the clothes her husband was wearing the last day she saw him in their home, and in his wallet were all his belongings except for his La Jornada correspondent’s card.