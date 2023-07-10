Modi’s visit to America

Expecting a self-absorbed India to deliver goods in the South China Sea for the US is wishful thinking at best. On the other hand, apparently developing new strategic partnerships as part of its China containment policy, is a diplomatically shrewd move by the US. Modi’s recent yatra of Washington has been seen myopically, focusing mainly on what ostensibly India gained and not necessarily what India is expected to pay in return. For New Delhi, the sojourn brought an early Diwali perhaps not realizing that Lakshmi, the goddess of prosperity and wealth, would be on Washington’s side in the days to come.

In a nutshell, besides securing huge investments in India from Google and Amazon, India and the US have agreed to jointly produce an unspecified number of jet engines and semi-conductors; India will buy thirty-one drones from the US that will be assembled in India, and collaboration between the two countries may also result in addressing six trade-disputes at the WTO. About space collaboration, they agreed to launch a joint mission next year as India joins the Artemis Accords. Is that all? Well, this is what they told us at the end of the visit.

If that is it, at least Pakistan should not be worried. These are future commitments and may not be taken seriously unless one reaches the bridge.

What we do not know and perhaps would never know are the pledges, promises and commitments made by India in return. On the political side, what kind of understanding Washington secured regarding India’s additional role in South Asia, South China sea and other multilateral forums such as the QUAD and I2U2. Has India’s role in containing the common enemy particularly militarily been redefined? Remember India’s recent embarrassments at the hands of China in the Galwan Valley…!! It would be too farfetched to assume that Washington had given some solid assurances to New Delhi on ‘when push comes to shove.’ As the US is good in playing the realpolitik games and therefore making any country its ‘Strategic Ally’ or ‘Major Non-NATO Strategic Ally’ when it suits them, it is presumed that India was offered a giant lollipop.

On the economic front, how many Indian companies have committed the amount of capital they are willing to invest in the US and more importantly, what kind of role India might be required to play in the Middle East to counter China’s growing influence in the region, are two important dimensions of Indo-US current bilateral trajectory. Include Indo-Israel nexus and you have a house full of people having politically aligned friends and common objectives.

What we do know is that the US has maintained its lukewarm stance on India’s possibility of becoming a permanent member of the UN Security Council. Modi’s request for Washington’s ‘unwavering’ support on the subject was responded to by a broad typical Biden smile and that was a million-dollar smile. On the other hand, using his limited mindset and shortsightedness, Modi could hardly fathom that smile and its related implications.

Islamabad reacted in a similar fashion, focusing its attention mainly on the ‘military’ angle of the visit. We tend to forget that Pakistan has nothing to invest in the US. Neither would we be promised thirty-one drones, nor would the US ask us to join the Artemis Accords. Pakistan has similar arrangements in place with China. Hence, there was no point in getting perturbed to see India and the US as being ‘among the closest partners in the world’. The policy of finding solutions outwardly and not putting one’s own house in order will not work. How long is Pakistan’s ‘strategic importance’ and the Gwadar trump card going to save us from de-fault? Our nuclear assets are extremely important. Nevertheless, nuclear capability is not directly proportionate to economic growth.

When one Prime Minister of Pakistan audaciously says, ‘Absolutely Not’, to a superpower and continue providing cogent proofs to that effect, how could you expect to be treated even fairly? Two points need clarification here. Firstly, it cannot be said that it was the so-and-so Prime Minister and we do not agree with what he said or meant. Hence, the US must forgive us and do everything to save us from the wrath of IMF and FATF etc. After all, he was the elected Prime Minister of Pakistan. Even if he backtracked on his own words after being ousted from the coveted office, the minute-takers in Washington do not destroy their work that easily. Secondly, relations between two states must not be seen from the prism of human relations. ‘Forgiveness’ in international relations would mean monetary or material ‘compensation’.

The difference was but clear. On one hand, a Pakistani PM kept waiting for a phone-call from Washington for days, weeks and months. On the other, an Indian PM was invited to Washington on a State Visit, offered the full pomp including two dinners, a meeting with top CEOs, and of course the usual courtesies extended to a visiting delegation. Compare the two situations and then evaluate Islamabad’s expectations from the US.

Another trend that needs to be checked is our intellectuals’ propensity to advise China, the US and even India. What must China do in the South China Sea and how best could China counter the US threat and India’s? As if there is any dearth of experts in China, or the US, and as such they need our expert opinion on how to run their policies and governments! If one country that needs doable solutions to its myriad problems, it is Pakistan. Then there are inconsequential discussions. For instance, the assumed position taken by these experts on joining either the Chinese bloc or the US bloc is based on false premise. Perhaps they do not know that Pakistan does not figure high in priority when it comes to the invisible politics of blocs. This discussion is frolicsome, to say the least.

Saving the world is a noble idea but let us first put our own fiscal house in order.