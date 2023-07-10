Monday, July 10, 2023
More rains likely in KP: Met Office

APP
July 10, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR  -  More rains are likely in all dis­tricts of Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa, including Pe­shawar, Meteorological Department officials said here Sunday. The official said that with the chance of heavy rains in Hazara, Malakand, Mardan and Peshawar divisions the minimum temperature of Peshawar city is 24 centigrade recorded and during the last 20 hours, Abbottabad recorded the highest rainfall of 21 mm. Saidu Sharif, Swat 15 mm rain, 11 mm in Mansehra, Mardan and Balakot, 9 mm rain in Kalam, 5 mm in Kohistan recorded, the official of the Meteorologi­cal Department said. The spell of rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is likely to continue till July 10, the of­ficial of the Meteorological Department said.

