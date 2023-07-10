Monday, July 10, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

NAB decides to arrest former Punjab CM Usman Buzdar: sources

NAB decides to arrest former Punjab CM Usman Buzdar: sources
Web Desk
3:28 PM | July 10, 2023
National

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to arrest former chief minister of Punjab Usman Buzdar.

“The Lahore bureau has requested Chairman NAB for issuance of arrest warrants of Buzdar,” sources said. “Under the new NAB ordinance, Usman Buzdar can be arrested during the inquiry,” sources said.

“The NAB authorities have decided to enforce the powers under the amended law for the arrest of former Punjab chief minister,” according to sources.

Usman Buzdar has failed to appear before the Lahore bureau of the NAB 14th times, despite being summoned repeatedly.

His lawyer has requested that Buzdar could not appear before the NAB Lahore. “The NAB has rejected the request of Usman Buzdar’s lawyer, even refused to receive the reply from the counsel,” according to sources.

Former chief minister is facing inquiries with regard to assets beyond means, transfers and postings and irregularities in contracts during his tenure as Punjab’s chief executive.

Public gatherings banned in Islamabad under Section 144

An inquiry over irregularities in wheat export also underway against him.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1688963490.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023