NAB to arrest ex-CM Buzdar in assets beyond means case

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to arrest former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar as he failed to appear before NAB Lahore despite repeated summons in assets beyond income case.

Sources said Buzdar, despite 14 summons, did not appear before the NAB Lahore. The legal team of the former chief minister requested that he (Buzdar) could not appear today as well but NAB rejected the request and refused to entertain any further communication from the counsel.

The NAB officials requested the chairman to issue warrant for the arrest of the former chief minister.

Under the recently amended ordinance, Buzdar can be arrested during the course of inquiry as well. Sources said the decision to apply the new ordinance to Usman Buzdar had been made.

A case of more than Rs9 billion irregularities against Usman Buzdar's family is currently under investigation.

Additionally, NAB sources said, a wheat export case was under investigation.