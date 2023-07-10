Monday, July 10, 2023
Nation remembers ‘Madar-e-Millat’ on her 56th death anniversary with great reverence

Agencies
July 10, 2023
ISLAMABAD-The 56th death anniversary of Madar-e-Millat Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah was observed with great respect and reverence where the nation paid rich tribute to her outstanding efforts in the fight for Pakistan’s founding father  Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Fatima Jinnah is still remembered for her passionate support for civil rights and devoted struggle in Pakistan Movement. Fatima Jinnah is referred to as the Madar-e-Millat or Mother of the Nation for her dynamic role in the Pakistan freedom movement.  Fatima Jinnah was born on July 31, 1893, and was a dental surgeon, biographer stateswoman and one of the leading founding mothers of modern state of Pakistan and was also the younger sister of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan. After obtaining a dental degree from Kolkata University, she accompanied Muhammad Ali Jinnah taking active participation in politics. During the transfer of power in 1947, Jinnah formed the Women Relief Committee, which later formed the nucleus for the All Pakistan Women’ Association (APWA).  She played an active role in national politics in 1965 after announcing her presidential candidacy, running against Ayub Khan in the 1965 elections and traveling West Pakistan and East Pakistan during the election campaign. 

She conceded her defeat in the elections with many experts believing that the ballots were forcefully rigged by Ayub Khan and his son. After the death of her brother, she continued to work for the welfare of people through charities and institutions.

She also played a significant role in the settlement of Muhajirs in the new state of Pakistan. The Lady of Pakistan died on July 9, 1967, due to a heart attack and was buried beside her brother’s grave in his impressive mausoleum in Karachi. 

Her funeral prayer was attended by nearly half a million people in Karachi.

